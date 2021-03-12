Why is a New England Patriots plane at Wichita Falls Regional Airport?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — What do you the New England Patriots have to do with Wichita Falls? Well, the answer to that question took a turn Friday afternoon when residents noticed a Patriots jet on the tarmac of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

According to Airports Administrator Jon Waltjen, Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the plane available to Eastern Airlines to transport troops across the country. On Friday, the airline brought trainees from San Antonio’s Lackland Air Force Base to Wichita Falls for job training.

Waltjen said the plane flew out of Kelly Field, a Joint-Use facility adjacent to Lackland Air Force Base, and landed at Sheppard Air Force Base to drop off airmen.

However, Waltjen said the airline requested to stay in town until Sunday. So because the plane couldn’t stay on base, the aircraft was taxied to the Wichita Falls Regional Airport and will be parked on the ramp through the weekend.