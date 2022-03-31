WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Board of Trustees for the Wichita Falls Independent School District will meet Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m. to address critical issues facing district personnel.

Notably, the board will once again bring up the issue of reducing the number of staff members.

Wichita Falls ISD is one of the largest employers in the city, second only to Sheppard Air Force Base, and according to district officials, they’re currently facing a budget deficit of over $6 million.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt apologized following Monday, March 21 meeting of the Board of Trustees after public outcry for how he handled the planned reduction in staff.

Additionally, the agenda notes discussion of Kuhrt’s evaluation and contract.

The school board is slated to meet with WFISD legal council in executive session to discuss issues related to the reduction of staff and Kuhrt’s evaluation and contract.

If any action is taken, such as rescinding the reduction of force, the agenda said it will occur in open session.

The reduction of personnel and Kuhrt’s evaluation and contract are the only items that appear on the agenda for tonight’s special session.

The full agenda for the WFISD Board of Trustees special session on March 31, 2022 can be found below: