WICHITA FALLS (KFDK/KJTL) — A surge in crickets around Texoma can be attributed to spring and winter showers from earlier in the year.

Those favorable conditions for cricket survival and mating have caused the Wichita Falls cricket population to boom but a River Bend Nature Center field guide, Gabriel King, said not to worry.

“They’re harmless and they’re not really going to do anything indoors,” King said. “[There’s] nothing to worry about as far as becoming a pest problem.”

King went on to explain how the conditions were just right for the cricket population.

“Since it’s been kind of a wet spring and winter time, we had a lot of good favorable conditions for there to be like more plant growth, more grasses, and weeds for them to feed on,” King said. “Since there [are] several generations of them per year down in the south, they can kind of grow exponentially in population.”

The population explosion is due to several generations of crickets laying eggs.

“So in the spring, say there’s 100 of them and there’s 100 [that] lay eggs, and then they leave several dozen eggs each,” King said. “Then, all of a sudden, you’ve got thousands of them for the next generation and so on. Then, they just kind of grow exponentially.”

While they may not pose a threat, King said there are ways to cricket-proof your home.

“One of the easiest solutions is to turn off lights that are outdoors,” King said. “You’re going to obviously bring them in with big numbers if there [are] lights, and they’re not picky about what kind of light. They can sort of draw in any insects really, especially the crickets.”

King also had tips on how to safely get a cricket out of the house should you have an unexpected visitor.

“I would say if they’re coming in the house, just look for areas where they might be coming in and just make sure you’ve got like all the cracks sealed there on doors and windows,” King said. “Besides that, like individual ones here and there, you can just take them with a little cup, [with] paper underneath and slide it, [to] take it back outside.”