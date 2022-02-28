WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Wichita County who elected to wait until March 1 to vote in the Texas Primary Elections may want to plan for the process to take longer than it has in past elections.

Early voting ahead of Tuesday, March 1’s primary elections kicked off on Valentines Day and wrapped up on Friday, February 25.

Many are expecting longer than normal wait times at polling locations across the county for a multitude of reasons.

The voting procedure for the 2022 Primary Elections will look different than voting procedures have looked in the past. New voting machines have been installed at polls in Wichita County to comply with new voting laws in the state of Texas.

A new senate bill signed into law during the Texas 2021 Legislative Session requires counties to have a paper trail for their voting machines. Since Wichita County has been on an all electronic system since 2005, new machines with paper ballots were required.

Election officials, such as Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, said voting lines are likely to move a little slower than in more recent years as county residents adjust to the new machines.

Low early voting turnout is another potential factor as well. With early voting scheduled to take place from Monday, November 14 until Friday, February 25.

Monday, February 21, polls were closed in observance of President’s Day.

Then, Tuesday night, a blast of sleet paved Wichita County roads with ice. Sub-freezing temperatures for Wednesday, February 23 closed all polling locations, and with little improvement by Thursday, February 24, few polling locations were open at all in the county.

Less than 5,000 Wichita County residents voted early, which could mean a larger Election Day turnout, something to consider when deciding when and where to vote.

Even without considering the new voting machines and the low early voting turnout, the sheer number of items on the ballots for both Democrats and Republicans will make voting take longer.

There are 27 items on the Republican ballot and 17 items on the Democratic ballot. Taking a look at sample ballots and considering selections before heading to the polls may help speed up the decision making process on Tuesday.

Election officials will be on hand at all polling locations to offer assistance if Wichita County voters need it and help the voting process run as smoothly as possible.

Don’t forget, as long as you’re in line to vote by the time the polls close at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to submit your ballot.

