WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With several strange things spotted in Texoma skies in recent months, another uncommon spectacle has people from across the area talking.

On Monday night, November 27, 2023, many residents of Texoma observed what appeared to be a ghostly ring around the moon.

Photo courtesy Michael Bohling (KFDX/KJTL) Photo courtesy Michael Bohling (KFDX/KJTL)

KFDX and KJTL Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling posted several pictures of the phenomenon on his Facebook page on Monday night, leaving many community members wondering what exactly causes the unusual lunar look.

According to Bohling, the phenomenon is known as a lunar halo, also referred to as a 22-degree halo, and it’s caused by light being refracted off of the ice crystals in the thin, high cirrus clouds.

“The optical phenomenon occurs at about 22 degrees around the sun or moon, which is why it’s called a 22-degree halo,” Bohling said. “No matter if it’s a solar or lunar halo, it’s being caused by the same light source. It’s just the sun’s light being reflected off the moon, back to earth, and then refracted off the ice crystals.”

Despite a lunar halo appearing in the Texoma skies on Monday night, the phenomenon isn’t limited to the overnight hours. In fact, according to Bohling, a 22-degree halo is actually more common in the daytime.

“We see these more often during the day with the sun, and are a bit less common with the moon,” Bohling said. “This is because of the proper position of the moon needed, along with its lunar phase being bright enough. A full, or near full moon is what we’re looking for.”

With a full moon overhead on November 27, 2023, near-freezing temperatures on the ground across most of Texoma, and ample cloud cover, conditions were perfect for a lunar halo on Monday night.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, some of the folklore surrounding the lunar halo suggests that it is a precursor of impending unsettled weather, especially during the winter months. Bohling said that’s not necessarily the case.

“They are not a sign of anything weather-related,” Bohling said. “Just a cool phenomenon in the sky!”