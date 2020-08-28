WIC offers information for breastfeeding, expecting mothers at drive-thru event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Breastfeeding and expecting moms got information about breastfeeding Friday from the WIC office during a drive-thru event.

Families were given items and information about breastfeeding such as concerns about breast milk banks and the risk of catching COVID-19. Breastfeeding coordinator Meghan W hite said donated milk gets tested for any contaminants.

“The moms who get donor milk are preemie babies, so it’s understandable that they are nervous about that, but they go through a big screening,” White said. “They test for drugs, they test the blood, and they pasteurize the milk, so it’s very safe for babies. It’s still the best choice if a mom can not give her own breast milk.”

Some lucky visitors even left with gift cards and prizes after a drawing during the event.