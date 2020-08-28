WIC offers information for breastfeeding, expecting mothers at drive-thru event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Breastfeeding and expecting moms got information about breastfeeding Friday from the WIC office during a drive-thru event.
Families were given items and information about breastfeeding such as concerns about breast milk banks and the risk of catching COVID-19. Breastfeeding coordinator Meghan W
“The moms who get donor milk are preemie babies, so it’s understandable that they are nervous about that, but they go through a big screening,” White said. “They test for drugs, they test the blood, and they pasteurize the milk, so it’s very safe for babies. It’s still the best choice if a mom can not give her own breast milk.”
Some lucky visitors even left with gift cards and prizes after a drawing during the event.