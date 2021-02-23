Wichita Adult Literacy Council to host 21st Annual Book Fair at new venue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Adult Literacy Council is set to hold its 21st annual book fair with “double the books and triple the space.”

The book fair will be held Thursday, March 4 thru Saturday, March 6 at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in downtown Wichita Falls.

Thursday, March 4 is the “Early Bird Night” which offers early access to the full selection of books for $10. Teachers with a valid school ID get in free.

The book fair is free to the public Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The book fair will also feature food trucks, live entertainment and much more on Saturday.

