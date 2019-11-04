UPDATE: Three Lubbock residents are behind bars in Wichita County following a high-speed chase that started in Archer County.

UPDATE: Nov. 4, 10:29 a.m.

Three Lubbock residents are behind bars in Wichita County following a high-speed chase that started in Archer County.

Holliday Police Chief Joe Chunn says an officer tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Northwest Avenue around 1 a.m.

Chunn says the suspect’s vehicle refused to stop and that’s when an officer and an Archer County Deputy started a high-speed pursuit into Wichita County.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita Falls Police Department assisted in the chase.

The suspect crashed the car at the intersection of Avenue E and Kemp.

Four people were inside the car, but only three people were taken into custody.

The driver, Stephanie Salinas, is charged with theft of a firearm, theft, and felony evading.

Anthony Lockett is charged with theft.

A 16-year-old juvenile was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Chunn says the vehicle and guns were reported stolen out of Lubbock.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just before 2 a.m. Monday, Wichita and Archer County deputies appeared to be involved in a chase.

Texoma’s Homepage captured video from the chase on Ditto Lane near the Deep End.

A suspect was reportedly arrested. We are working to gather more information.

