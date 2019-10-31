Wichita Christian High School Band wins state award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On October 28, the Wichita Christian High School Band earned the award of Champion Field Band in the TAPPS State Competition in Waco, Texas.

The band competed against schools from across Texas, ranging from 2A to 5A, in the non-marching portion of the Fall Band Championship. The band performed musical selections from the Rocky movies, with solos performed by Parker Landes (guitar) and Gabriel Dameron (drumset).

Along with taking top honors, the band earned an overall Division 1 rating.

The Wichita Christian Drumline also competed in the championship, earning a Division 1 rating, and 4th place overall. The drumline took 2 caption ratings: best tenor line and best cymbal line.

The Wichita Christian High School band is directed by Adam Lynskey.