Wichita Christian School students raise over $2,000 for Operation Santa Claus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students at Wichita Christian School have spent months saving and collecting money for some shiny new toys, but these toys aren’t for them. Instead, they’re for other kids in need.

“This is a time where we get, and, instead, our students here are showing us that it’s a time to give to others, and it’s unbelievable to sit back and watch that from our little ones,” Wichita Christian Academic Counselor Amanda Miller said.

Operation Santa Claus is a long-time community tradition that ensures many children across Texoma will wake up to gifts on Christmas day.

Counselor Miller said she’s glad her students can be a part of something like this.

“They come, and they donate to the school, and so we take all of the money that they collected, and the winning class gets to actually go to the store and shop for the items that they’ve collected for,” Miller said.

Wichita Falls Firefighter Blake Blevins said the generosity and giving spirit of these students is something that warms his heart each year.

“It makes me feel really good that we’ve been able to continue this tradition for so many years,” Blevins said. “I’ve been doing it for eight years, I’ve been one of the head members for the past four years, and it’s been great to be able to keep it going like this.”

Miller and Blevins both said being able to put a smile on a child’s face come Christmas morning is the best part.

“I think they are going to be overjoyed; I think they’re going to feel so special and loved, and that’s exactly what we wanted,” Miller said. “We want those kids to wake up Christmas morning and feel that they are loved by their community and by Wichita Christian school and those around them.”

“I hope they’ll feel really good; I think they’ll feel really good,” Blevins said. “I know it’s a good thing for them, I know right now a lot of people are on hard times with everything going on.”

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a big Thank You to those more willing to give than receive this holiday season.

In total, the students raised $2,500 for Operation Santa Claus, with the second graders being the class that donated the most.