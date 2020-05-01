Wichita Christian school wins BBB video contest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Better Business Bureau hosted a video contest for high school students with the task to make a PSA promoting the BBB’s “Century Of Service”.

Students from four area high schools created 1-minute public service announcement videos about BBB Serving North Central Texas’s contest theme, “A Century of Service”, directed toward ages 15-24.

Burkburnett High School, Petrolia High School, Wichita Christian School, and Wichita Falls Career Education Center chose to participate in the competition because of their strong film, journalism, and audio-video production programs they offer.

Wichita Christian school is the winner of the 2020 BBB video contest under the direction of Ashley Mays and will receive $2000 for the school. The team which consisted of Kaden Vasquez, Reese Robeson, Roxanne Franks, and Joseph Lee McMath who helped produce the video will each get a gift card for $150 and a camera gimbal. The Wichita Falls Career Education Center took 2nd and 3rd place.

The Wichita Falls President for BBB Serving North Central Texas said, “This year holds some unique challenges forcing us to host a virtual celebration instead of our traditional banquet, but this is new and exciting territory. The goal of the competition is to reach and educate this age group as the BBB Risk Index cited that this particular demographic is most susceptible to being scammed. I am proud of the entries we continue to receive now in our 4th year of hosting this competition.”

The videos feature BBB services such as the BBB Seal, AdTruth, Dispute Resolution Services, and Request a Quote.

The videos were judged on production quality, creativity, the teams’ ability to market them, and effectiveness at representing BBB. The first phase of the contest took place online at www.bbbvideocontest.org/wichita-falls. The 12 videos submitted racked up an impressive 19,622 votes on this site. The second phase of the contest took place on one of BBB, NCTX’s Facebook pages at www.facebook.com/BBBWichitaFalls, where the students that made the Top 5 were encouraged to promote the videos among their friends on Facebook. These top five videos collectively achieved some fantastic engagement 166 likes, 6 comments, 84 shares, and 8,216 views.