Wichita Christian students raise $2,000 for Operation Santa Claus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Though many receive gifts this holiday season, some go without. That’s why students at one Texoma school came together and raised around $2,000 for operation Santa Claus.

With the money raised, students and faculty from Wichita Christian School used that money to buy Christmas presents.

Those Christmas presents will then be donated to Operation Santa Claus and then be given to children who often don’t get presents this time of year.

One faculty member from the school said children were excited to be a part of this opportunity.

Bonnie McCabe said, “It’s hard for one person to make a difference, but if the one person sits next to the one person, next to the one person, next to the one person, if you all get together and work towards the same goal, then as a goal, then we can make a difference.”

The toys donated to Operation Santa Claus will be distributed later this month.