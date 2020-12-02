Wichita Christian Students raise $3,000 for Operation Santa Claus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — After a month of collecting and even spending some of their own birthday money, students at Wichita Christian school raised $3,000 dollars for Operation Santa Claus, a thousand more than the previous year.

“The most exciting part for me is watching how unselfishly the children gave we had children that were bringing in their birthday money we had children doing extra chores around the house I had students coming into my office asking if there was a job to do so they could raise money to give back to this program,” Wichita Christian Principal Courtney Cummings said.

Students that raised the most money were able to go along to shop for the presents bought with the raised money, something that Cummings said shows what kind of character the students have.

“They understand that the love of Christ supersedes everything. There were no selfish desires or selfish intents done here today or throughout this program,” Cummings said. “Another thing it tells me is that we are in very good hands when it comes to the generosity of the next generation.”

Students then one-by-one lined up with toys handing them to firefighters who they were looking forward to meeting.

“My kids love coming to the fire station. I love getting to see them watch the fire truck down the road,” Wichita Falls firefighter Blake Evins said. “It’s a lot of fun. I remember, when I was a kid, it was so awesome and now I get to be apart of it and it’s pretty neat.”

Blevins said watching all the students take time to raise money for those in need shows that community is important amongst one another.

“Knowing I can do that for other kids whose parents can’t do it for them, that’s a big deal to me. That’s why I like doing it because I want to bring that kind of joy to other people to,” Blevins said.