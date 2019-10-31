Wichita Christian students send holiday cheer halfway across globe

The students pulled together their own money for hygiene items, clothes and toys, they’re even paying for shipping.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A group of junior high and high school students went on a shopping spree Wednesday—only it wasn’t for themselves.

About 90 students from Wichita Christian School are gathering boxes to send to kids in Zambia for the holiday season.

The students are realizing something as simple as a toothbrush or deodorant isn’t available to everyone.

“Those things are important and to know that some people don’t have those things, it’s hard to think about.,” Wichita Christian School student body president Reese Robeson said.

They walked into Walmart, ready to shop for gifts to send to the children.

“You just have so much and then at some point you realize, what’s a little that you can give to them,” Wichita Christian School student council representative Camille Brown said.

The items such as underwear, Bandaids, and a toy are put into a box through a program called MAGI or “Make A Godly Impact.”

“They’re not just helping those in the school and that community, but actually helping the whole entire world,” Wichita Christian School secondary principal Julie Foster said.

In groups, the students combined their own money, adding it up as they went.

A humbling experience as students said they sometimes take things for granted.

“Saying ‘I have nothing to eat or nothing to drink,’ but then you have shelves full of stuff that you could actually eat and drink while they’re over there not having anything,” Wichita Christian School student council representative Ariana Jacobson said.

Once they checked items off the list, it was time to check out.

A successful shopping trip with an important message.

“They have very little, we have so much, just be thankful,” Wichita Christian School student council representative John Godo said.

A shoe-size gift box, leaving a lasting imprint on children on the other side of the world and right here at home.

Wichita Christian School administrators are expecting to send the boxes next week.

It’s their second year to do it. and they team up with Tenth & Broad Church of Christ.