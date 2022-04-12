WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Christian has announced the hiring of a new Superintendent.

Kent Lemons has been tapped to lead the school and brings over 25 years of administrative experience. Lemons has spent 10 years working as a Superintendent in Texas and Oklahoma.

Lemons is a Holliday native, graduating high school in 1980 and completing his undergraduate and graduate studies at Midwestern State University.

Lemons has dedicated his time teaching secondary science and coaching multiple sports at Holliday High School.

In 2005, he was selected as the Outstanding Principal for Region 9 and nominated as Superintendent of the Year for Region 16 in 2017.