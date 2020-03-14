Wichita Co. 4-H members ‘heartbroken’ over sudden cancellation of Houston Livestock show

Breaking News
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One major way officials are trying to slow the spread of coronavirus is through canceling and postponing events, one of those being the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Wichita County 4-H members were a part of the group affected by the sudden closure of the show.

Taybor Eastep said they made the nearly six-hour drive to Houston on Tuesday and were told through social media and then over the loudspeaker Wednesday afternoon that the show was canceled.

Eastep said 4-H members are heartbroken that they did not get to show their animals after months of hard work, money and planning.

“The seniors, that was their last time to walk in, it was their last time to walk the ring and they counted on that, it’s an adrenaline rush to walk in there and they can’t do that ever again,” Eastep said.

Rodeo officials announced Friday they are refunding entry fees.

Wichita County 4-H Extension Agent Katrina Mitchell said bringing those show animals home is unusual.

“They bring their animals back from these stock shows where normally they would be put on the trucks, the market animals on the truck at that point, and they would have sell money and that money goes back into their projects for next year and for the graduating seniors it goes into their college funds and so that’s a loss, a big loss,” Mitchell said.

Rodeo Austin was also canceled.

Mitchell and Eastep said the agricultural community has really come together during this tough time.

