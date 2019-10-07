Wichita Co. 4H kids serve up food show as National 4H Week begins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some skills kids learn when they are young follow them throughout life, and 4H clubs around the country are being celebrated this week for inspiring kids to do more.

The Wichita County 4H program held its food show downtown Sunday at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

4H kids came up with a recipe and made the dish at home to present to two judges.

They’re judged on what food safety regulations they followed, what they did to make the food and the nutritious qualities.

Five members participated in the event, and because they’re in different age groups and food show categories, they’ll all move onto the district food show in November.

“This is a lifelong skill, we all cook, we all eat, so this is something that just starts them out at a young age and moving on, and they also have to speak and present information to a judge,” Wichita County 4H extension agent Katrena Mitchell said. “So public speaking is a very important aspect of 4H.”

It’s National 4H Week and the Wichita County program has a lot planned.