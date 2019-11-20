Wichita Co Adoption Day puts spotlight on adoption as nine children officially join their forever families

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 6,000 abused or neglected Texas children were adopted from state care last year, but the need has not diminished for more families willing to provide safe, loving homes.

Every day, more children enter foster care in Texas. Some won’t be able to go home again and will need adoptive families to start new lives that are free from abuse or neglect.

Wichita County Adoption Day will put the spotlight on adoption as nine children officially join their forever families this week.

This year’s celebration is called “You’ve Got a Family in Me,” and will feature a kid-friendly Toy Story theme.

The Wichita County Adoption Day will take place on Friday, November 22, 1:30 p.m. at the Wichita County Court House, 900 7th St. Wichita Falls, TX 76301

While the number of children adopted from state care in Texas grew by 34 percent over the last decade, the critical need for adoptive parents for children of all ages has not diminished.

Children with special needs and older children and teens tend to linger in foster care longer than other children who are legally free for adoption. The one thing all children share is the need for a safe and loving family of their own.

Children are waiting at AdoptChildren.org.

Find out more about becoming an adoptive parent, because no child should ask, “Why not me? Why can’t I have a family?”

Texas Adoption by the Numbers