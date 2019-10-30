Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When it comes to gardens, don’t forget to protect plants from frost damage.

The general rule of thumb is that most plants freeze when temperatures remain at 28 degrees for five hours, but if folks have succulent plants, officials with the Wichita County Ag Extension said put those inside now.

“Because of our soil temperature from been dropping, you know, somewhat over the last few weeks,” County Extension Agent David Graff said. “It shouldn’t be a serious issue, but if you do have some that you are worried about, you can put what called a row cover that you can get at most of the stores here in town.”

Then in the morning, folks can remove coverings when temperatures rise and frost dissipates because heat from the sun can build beneath solid coverings, and plants can die from high temperatures.

Severe cold weather can also cause significant problems for livestock and their owners.

Livestock that can be housed indoors such as chickens, swine and dairy cattle may be protected from severe elements.

Cattle have the right winter coat for cold weather, but whenever it starts to get windy, wet and cold, especially on frozen ground, the cattle want to find a nice, dry area to lie down and rest.

“Like our horses, cattle, animals that are familiar with being outside, it’s not a real issue unless they are wet and cold,” Graff said. “That’s when our core temperature on those animals really dropdown. They’ve got research that shows it makes a significant difference there, so do everything that you can just to get them out of the rain out of the moisture.”

Officials with the Wichita County Ag Extension also want to remind those with dogs and cats

Always reminder that if it too cold for a person, it’s too cold for them.

People should make sure that pets have adequate shelter, and to make sure the shelter is big enough for your pet.

