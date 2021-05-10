Wichita Co. authorities seize 8 kg of fentanyl in traffic stop

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A large amount of a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine was seized by Wichita County authorities.

According to a press release from Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, the Wichita County Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop on U.S. 277 near the intersection of F.M. 369 at around 3 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

During the stop, eight kilograms of fentanyl were seized by authorities.

The male driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Wichita County Detention Center.

The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.