Wichita Co. Child Welfare Board, community members help provide Christmas for foster children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some generous people came together Friday, in hopes of making sure no kid is left without a gift under the tree.

Almost 300 kids are in the foster care system in Wichita County but thanks to the Wichita County Child Welfare Board members and volunteers all will have something to open on Christmas Day.

For the past four decades, the Wichita County Child Welfare Board and Child Protective Service workers have gathered Christmas presents to make sure no kid is left without during the Christmas season. CPS caseworker Omarion Bradford said knowing those kids have a gift to open is the best part about this initiative.

“Sometimes while kids are in foster care this might be the only time they get to open a present,” Bradford said. “So being able to provide that opportunity, not just with the CPS worker but with the city of Wichita Falls and the community, really rally behind this to make sure these kids have a great Christmas.”

To help with this, more than 50 people got together to wrap some gifts, package them up and send them out.

“If their parents are at work or the caregivers are at work we go out, we deliver it a lot of the caregivers come pick the gifts up but whatever, if we have to mail it, we are going to make sure those kids have those gifts by Dec. 25,” Bradford said.

All of that hard work, so kids can be reminded that they are special.

“They need to know that sometimes their wishes, they do come true and their voices are heard and that somebody cares,” Wichita County Child Welfare Board member David Collins said. “Just some stability in their lives. It’s a small thing that we can do but it has a great impact.”

Bradford said this also lets the kids know they can still do anything.

“We want to provide children with hope,” Bradford said. “We want to provide them with a future. We want to provide them with a positive outcome so one day they can be successful. We don’t want kids in our community to feel that their life circumstances affect their outcome in life.”

By doing this, those like Bradford and Collins, hope to continue to reach those families who need a little extra help around the holidays.