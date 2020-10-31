Wichita Co. Clerk announces voting location change

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon has announced a change to a Wichita County polling location for this upcoming election day.

A polling location that was originally set to be at the Bridge Church on K Mart Dr. has now been moved to the Lee Wholesale Florist Building on 2901 Lydia Street.

Below is an update list of the polling locations in Wichita County set for Election Day from Bohannon: