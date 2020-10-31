Wichita Co. Clerk announces voting location change

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon has announced a change to a Wichita County polling location for this upcoming election day.
A polling location that was originally set to be at the Bridge Church on K Mart Dr. has now been moved to the Lee Wholesale Florist Building on 2901 Lydia Street.
Below is an update list of the polling locations in Wichita County set for Election Day from Bohannon:
- Allendale Baptist Church | 4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls, 76310
- The Forum | 2120 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308
- Western Hills Baptist Church | 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310
- Faith Lodge # 1158 | 3503 Kemp Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308
- MSU Sikes Lake Center | 4090 Louis J Rodriguez, Wichita Falls, 76308
- Kamay VFD | 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369
- Texas Highway Dept. | 1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, 76302
- Wesley United Methodist Church | 1526 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, 76302
- First Baptist Church at Sheppard | 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306
- Legacy Church of God | 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306
- Cameron Gardens VFD | 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305
- Commissioner Pct.2 Bldg. | 102W College, Burkburnett
- 10th & Broad Church of Christ | 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301
- Kemp Sunnyside Community Center | 405 Walnut, Wichita Falls, 76301
- Region IX Education Center | 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306
- First Baptist Family Center | 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367
- Faith Baptist Church | 411 S Wall, Iowa Park, 76367
- Martin Luther King Center | 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301
- Jefferson St. Baptist Church | 401 Jefferson St, Wichita Falls, 76306
- Mercy Church | 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309
- Lee Wholesale Florist Bldg | 2901 Lydia, Wichita Falls, 76308
- Life Church | 4350 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, 76309
- Floral Heights United Methodist Church | 2215 10 St, Wichita Falls, 76309
- Haws Rd. Community Church | 2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park, 76367
- Electra Community Center | 501 E Roosevelt Ave., Electra, 7636