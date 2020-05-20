Wichita Co. Clerk Office resumes issuing marriage licenses, passports June 1

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Clerks Office will once again issue marriage licenses and processing passport applications on June 1.

People will still have to fill out the online application to schedule an appointment to enter the clerks office because no walk-ins are allowed.

Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon said although they will begin accepting those applications. They aren’t the ones who officially process them.

“Just because you do the applications with us does not mean that Dallas is processing them,” Bohannon said. “We have not heard when Dallas is going to start processing the applications again, so all we are is an acceptance agency, so we will accept them and send them off.”

Bohannon adds they wipe down every surface someone touches when they come in after each person leaves and before the next pereson comes in.

They also encourage all folks who can wear a mask to do so when entering the office.