Wichita Co. commissioner considers Congressional bid for District 13

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County commissioner is thinking about running for Congress.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Lee Harvey said on Facebook he is considering a Congressional bid for District 13, which is held by Mac Thornberry.

Harvey is one out of a dozen people who have filed or are still considering to file for Thornberry’s seat.

Harvey was elected to the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court in November 2014. He previously worked in the oil field industry and became general manager of a pipe engineering company where he handled large budgets, contracts and more.