Wichita Co. Commissioner hosts meet, greet as 13th Congressional District candidate

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Commissioner and Congressional candidate Lee Harvey hosted a meet and greet in Iowa Park Wednesday evening.

Harvey wants voters to know he’s from the 13th District and understands the issues residents in this district face. He said among a large pool of candidates for the 13th District seat, he’s lived through some of the toughest times this area has seen.

The Commissioner emphasizes that living through the drought, the ’79 tornado, and even the oil boom coming to an end is what makes him able to be the best voice in Washington for the folks of the 13th District.

“Was here whenever the Bureau of Land Management tried to take our land,” Harvey said. “Things like that that some of these other candidates haven’t got a clue what we’ve been through or where we’re headed.”

Harvey will be in Borger, Texas, Thursday and then on to Gainsville on Friday.

