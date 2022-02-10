WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The ongoing feud between the current Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2 and his predecessor continues to intensify ahead of their upcoming face-off in the March 1 Republican primary.

Mickey Fincannon, who currently holds the seat, sent an email to Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie Thursday morning, February 10, stating he needed to “make a criminal complaint against the former Commissioner for Precinct 2.”

Fincannons’ predecessor is Lee Harvey, who held the position for six years prior to resigning in 2020 to pursue a Congressional run that ultimately fell short.

The request to make a criminal complaint by Fincannon comes the day after Harvey asked the DA’s office to investigate Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, alleging an abuse of power.

Harvey’s request came after learning of an open investigation against him for allegations of abuse of power.

According to Harvey, he was told there was an open investigation on him by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office for alleged abuse of power.

Harvey said multiple allegations of abuse of power were made against him and said the county employees who were reported to be involved in the wrongdoing were brought in for questioning on three different occasions and denied being asked to do anything illegal by Harvey.

Gillespie responded by contacting 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight requesting that the independent prosecutor he requested to investigate Harvey’s claims also be given jurisdiction to investigate Fincannon’s claims as well.

Gillespie also added the prosecutor be given jurisdiction on any other complaints or investigations that may arise as the situation develops.

Fincannon’s email and Gillespie’s response can be found in full below: