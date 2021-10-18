Wichita Co. Commissioners approve tax abatement for Clayton Homes

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Commissioners’ Court approved a tax abatement for incoming home manufacturer Clayton Homes.

The company will have all county taxes abated for 10 years with the amount of the abatement to lessen each year. In exchange, the company must bring at least 180 new jobs to Wichita Falls.

Clayton Homes plans to spend around $20 million into the old Atco building on Burkburnett Road.

“We were told that this is planned on being their flagship facility. So, with a well-established manufacturer like this, I think this is a big win for our local community,” Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 1 Mark Beauchamp said.

Clayton Homes also has an incentive agreement with the city for $1.7 million. The agreement has Clayton Homes being paid $1.5 million in a cash for jobs incentive after works are employed for more than six months.

No timetable yet for the company’s arrival but crews are already working on renovating the building.