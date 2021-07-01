Wichita Co. Commissioners excited to start road project thanks to TxDOT grant

WICHITA Co. (KFDX/KJTL) — In Wichita County, people may have noticed screws fixing some roads all across the county.

A select about 40 miles will be completely redone thanks to an over $1 million grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. Wichita County Commissioner Jeff Watts says because of the size of the grant and project, all precincts will work together in milling and re-shaping these roads.

“This takes the low spots out, the high spots out, levels it back, these guys will reshape it, and then we’ll come in and start packing it, getting it ready to be chip, sealed in a couple of weeks,’ Watts said.

They are tearing up the aged asphalt then reclaiming some of the right-of-way on the shoulders.

Watts said this is so crucial to evening out many neglected roads. The work people have been seeing is at Rifle Range Road in Iowa Park!