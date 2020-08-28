Wichita Co. commissioners hold special session to discuss 2021 budget

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County commissioners hold a special session to discuss the 2021 proposed budget.

In the nearly three-hour-long meeting, Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom and the rest of the commissioners laid the groundwork for when they can get their budget approved.

The next step is for the commissioners to vote on the proposed tax rate next week followed by a public hearing a week later.

Gossom said they are getting with the tax accessors office to make sure the numbers add up, but there should be a decrease in tax rate.

“If all calculated correctly with all the different moving parts in it, people should not pay more, significantly more in taxes,” Gossom said.

Gossom added some residents in Wichita County could see a decrease in the tax rate beacuse their property went down, but some may have to pay more as well.

On Sept. 14, commissioners court plans to vote on the tax rate, followed by voting on the budget a week later.