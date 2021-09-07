Wichita Co. Commissioners holding public hearing on proposed budget, tax rate

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of Wichita County Commissioners Court finalizing the 2022 county budget and tax rate, a public forum will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m.

At the Wichita County Courthouse, people can not only gain information about what is currently proposed for the upcoming year but can also have their opinions heard by Judge Woody Gossom and county commissioners.

Judge Gossom said the tax rate last year was down about three cents lower than what it had been, for this next year they plan to add two cents back in for raises across the board for personnel for the first time in three years, along with continued construction at the courthouse and annex, but doesn’t think it should affect tax rates.

“It’s going to add a lot of versatility, we’re going to move some offices around, give them more space, give them more social distancing space because unfortunately, I don’t know how we’re going to deal with this pandemic,” Gossom said. “But the good thing is even when we add that two cents back on, it will still actually be lower than last year’s tax rate was.”

Some of those main renovations to the courthouse and annex are new elevators, but also new flooring and walls in some areas.

Commissioners Court will look to finalize the next year’s budget and tax rate during a meeting on Monday, September 13th.