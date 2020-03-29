Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total now 28

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County to bring the total to 28.

According to Community and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, the 27th patient is in their 30s and is listed as stable in the hospital.

The person began showing symptoms about March 17 and sought medical care on March 27. EMS drove the patient to the hospital that day.

Barker stated the patient’s employer and EMS are notified about the contact.

Barker said the 28th patient is between the ages of 6- and 19-years-old and at home in isolation. They had close contact with a previous case. The patient does not attend any local schools and has no local school affiliation.

In the statement, Barker stated the following:

Information released for the first 15 cases included a list of locations visited while the patient was symptomatic. This was done in an effort to make it easy for people to see where a case had been, and then assess their risk of exposure to that individual. People could assume if they had not been to that specific location, at that time, they were safe. Now that we have documented community spread, it would be misleading to list that information. Community spread means you, or your friends and family, can become infected without ever having been to those same locations. All individuals in our community are at risk every time you leave your home! That is why it is critical to stay home. If you have been deemed an essential worker go home after work and please notify your supervisor immediately of any illness. If you are sick stay home and call your medical provider. Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. For more information and updates on cases, click here. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 587 28 235 326 Updated Saturday, March 29 at 7:48 p.m.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

