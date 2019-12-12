Wichita Co. Constable Mark Brewer announces 2020 retirement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — After three decades of public service, constable Mark Brewer will not be run in 2020, but he plans to get involved with many things once he is retired.

Brewer became the Wichita County Constable over 30 years ago, and now he feels its time to move on into the next chapter in his life

“Contrary to what I told my deputies, I’m still going to work for the next year, but after I retire, I will have time to do charity work,” Brewer said. “My wife and I are interested in doing medical missionary work in the Caribbean,” Brewer said.

Brewer said he has always wanted to help people and along with his career has made a lot of friends in the county. Judge Woody Gossom being one of them.

Gossom said he first saw Brewer on TV, but one day on a jog, Gossom saw Brewer serving papers at 6 a.m.

“What are you doing? That’s a friend of mine’s apartment,” Gossom told Brewer.

“I’m here to provide service,” Brewer said.

“At 6 a.m.?” Gossom asked.

“I catch more people at home at 6 a.m. than I do at 9 a.m.,” was Brewer’s response.

Gossom said from then on, he and Brewer became friends.

Although Brewer doesn’t leave until December 2020, he plans to treat every day the same that he always does: doing the best he can.

“What the people have entrusted me with, it’s very humbling, and it’s not something I have taken lightly,” Brewer said. “I have taken responsibilities and the responsibilities of this office very seriously.”

In the meantime, he will remember to crack a smile and love the job he does.