Wichita Co. Corvette Association revs up donations to CMN

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Wichita County Corvette Association is revving up donations this new year to the Children’s Miracle Network at United Regional.

In their fourth year raising money for CMN with the annual North Texas Corvette Roundup, they presented an $8,200 check.

The corvette association contributed a culmination of the past two years of auction funds from the roundup.

Their generosity goes a long way to make children feel more comfortable in the hospital.

It’s donations such as this that help local children like Emma Barker.

“She is 16-years-old and she has Type 1 diabetes and she was diagnosed back in 2013, she has visited our hospital more than 20 times,” United Regional Children’s Miracle Network’s Shelby Reese said.

Barker is one of nearly 20,000 children who benefit from gifts such as the check by the corvette association.

“One of our club members is a physician on staff here locally, he’s a local surgeon and we’ve been able to tour the pediatric unit at United Regional Health Care System, it’s amazing to see what the money is used for,” Wichita County Corvette Association president Chad Brownlow said.

“We purchase the things that your hospital couldn’t normally purchase,” Reese said.

Items like activity packs, Sudden Infant Death swaddles, specialized equipment and sponsorships to send Barker and others to Camp Sweeney.

“She’s surrounded by her peers so they all have Type 1 there and it’s like a tiny hospital and she learns how to take care of herself and she comes back empowered and feeling like everyone else and she’s recharged to go back to school,” Reese said.

The 2018 and 2019 North Texas Corvette Roundups, a fun-filled day for corvette enthusiasts, is what drives home this idea of helping children.

“We generate the money here, we keep the money here and then local families can benefit from that,” Brownlow said.

A gift this corvette crew is proud of and one they don’t plan to park anytime soon.

CMN now also helps pay off medical bills through charity care, along with partnering with retailers like Walmart and Sams Club.

Reese said it’s $1 at a time to change a child’s hospital stay and encourages shoppers to spend that extra $1 or $2 at the register.