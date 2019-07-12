Wichita Co. Courthouse employees expect smooth ‘tech’ upgrade Monday, no job loss in foreseeable future

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Before going live on Monday, Wichita County Courthouse employees continue to familiarize themselves with the new technology.

“In my 31 years settin’ in this chair, it’s been probably the most difficult I’ve ever seen,” Justice of Peace for Precinct 1, Place 1 Janice Sons said.

Wichita County Courthouse offices have been preparing for this for years, transferring data over to the new system.

“Change is difficult. I mean, if you do nothing, change is difficult,” Sons said.



Besides the new technology changes, concern has been raised regarding potential job loss within the courthouse. With the creation of the new Office of Bond Management, current clerks had to train and reapply if they wanted a chance to work in the OBM.

Concern has also arisen on whether or not the new technology will lead to reducing positions, specifically in the Central Magistrate’s Office.

“Give me until the first of August. By that time, we’ll know. Right now, I’m working diligently to save some important people,” Sons said.



A lot of the CMO’s office work will now be handled by the OBM. While they didn’t want to appear on camera, some CMO office employees said they haven’t been told what their future with the county is yet.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said, as to the immediate future, no one is scheduled to be let go.

“All the positions are in place. We need to see. In fact, we are budgeting for next year to carry those over. We have to do that because we won’t have enough experience by the time we have to pass the budget,” Gossom said.



While many questions remain, one thing remains certain: there’s no turning back when it comes to change for new technology.