WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls officials state the number of people tested for COVID-19 has risen to 28 on Wednesday afternoon from just 10 on Tuesday.

Wichita Falls officials announced the first positive COVID-19 test in Wichita County Wednesday morning at a press conference with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District.

