Wichita Co. DA files subpoena for James Staley’s girlfriend

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office has filed a subpoena for the current girlfriend of James Staley, according to a courthouse source.

Court documents show John Gillespie filed an application for a subpoena on November 2. The application lists Jeannie Gaines of Tulsa as a witness.

Staley is accused of killing 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel.

In October, he was charged with the capital murder of a child and first-degree felony murder. Staley was being held on $1.2 million in bonds, but he bailed out on Monday. Under those bond conditions, Staley had to surrender his passport.

On Thursday, a bond hearing is scheduled where Gillespie plans to ask a judge to require Staley to wear a GPS ankle monitor. An arraignment hearing for Staley is also scheduled for Friday.