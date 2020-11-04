Wichita Co. DA files subpoena for James Staley’s girlfriend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office has filed a subpoena for the current girlfriend of James Staley, according to a courthouse source.

Court documents show John Gillespie filed an application for a subpoena on November 2. The application lists Jeannie Gaines of Tulsa as a witness.

Staley is accused of killing 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel.

In October, he was charged with the capital murder of a child and first-degree felony murder. Staley was being held on $1.2 million in bonds, but he bailed out on Monday. Under those bond conditions, Staley had to surrender his passport.

On Thursday, a bond hearing is scheduled where Gillespie plans to ask a judge to require Staley to wear a GPS ankle monitor. An arraignment hearing for Staley is also scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News