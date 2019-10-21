Wichita Co. Deputy celebrates 50 years in law enforcement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One Wichita County employee marked half a century working in law enforcement.

Deputy Ed Daniels has seen a lot of things over his 50-year span in law enforcement, and the one thing that sticks out the most– is undercover work.

“We did somewhat they call storefront, they were sting operations where we were buying stolen property and a lot of times we’d buy cars because they thought we had a chop shop set up where we would dismantle the cars and sell the parts,” Daniels said.

Something that Daniels said eventually led to a shoot out, but his training is what saved his life, something that daniels says for younger generations to always remember.

“Never let your guard down. Watch out for the people around you. Keep your eyes open and take care of your partner,” Daniels said.

Something that Daniel has had to do in his 50 years of law enforcement.

Daniels started off as a DPS trooper before being promoted to criminal intelligence. He then retired, but the very next day accepted a job as a chief deputy for Archer County, ran for sheriff got beat then moved into a Texas Ranger position before being elected sheriff of Archer County. Daniels retired in 2009.

“I got my ranger commission back and was re-appointed a special ranger and then I ended up coming and working for Wichita County. I’ve been here, next month will be nine years,” Daniels said

And Daniels has no plans on stopping anytime soon.

“It would be nice to have a part-time job and work three days a week instead of working a full week and have a long weekend every weekend but if that doesn’t happen then im not going to worry about it,” Daniels said.

Daniels said hes stuck around in law enforcement for so long because he loves helping others in his community.

