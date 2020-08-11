Wichita Co. deputy ends chase with pit maneuver

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One man was taken into custody after a chase that slowed to around 35 miles an hour before a pit maneuver ended it just into Oklahoma.

It began in Wichita Falls around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday morning when officers spotted a stolen red Ford Aerostar minivan northbound on Loop 11 just north of U.S. 287.

Officers followed it into the parking lot of Walmart on the Central Freeway but said it pulled out onto Airport Drive and then got on I-44 going north.

WFPD officers and Wichita County deputies pursued it at speeds over 75 miles an hour.

They said it appeared to have a flat or near flat tire, and soon began smoking.

As the chase approached the I-44 bridge at the Red River, it began slowing down.

Just after it got past the bridge, a deputy brought the chase to an end with a pit maneuver.

The driver, 37-year-old Micah Jones was arrested for evading and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police said a female passenger was released because of COVID-19 jail policies on lesser charges such as theft.

The van was reported stolen Monday morning from the 1700 block of 6th St. in Wichita Falls.

Jones has 24 previous arrests in Wichita County, including previous ones for evading and unauthorized use of a vehicle.