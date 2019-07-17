Wichita Co. employees adjust to new software

Local News

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—After nearly two weeks of running the new Odyssey System at the Wichita County Courthouse, some employees are finding it to be frustrating. However, Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said he is hopeful they will get all the kinks worked out.

The new technology, known as the Odyssey System, is something that’s supposed to make jobs easier for those working in the county courthouse.
Gossom said they have run into a few problems here and there but said problems are expected when new software is being learned.

“There’s a team of about 20 people here from Tyler, we’ve addressed how they’ve been working with us a little bit different and we’re going to be making more progress. It’s going to take time,” Gossom said.

The IT team from Tyler is scheduled to be at the courthouse for three weeks helping with the new transition. Gossom said they plan to re-evaluate the system and its problems next week to determine whether the IT team needs to stick around for a bit longer.

