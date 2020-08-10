Wichita Co. GOP accepting applications for Precinct 2 candidates

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— If you live Precinct 2 in Wichita County, you will be electing a new commissioner in November.

The position became open when Lee Harvey had to comply with the resign-to-Run law when he ran for Congress, but he continued working as county commissioner throughout his campaign.

That Congressional bid failed, which means Harvey will have to apply to run again to be on the Republican ticket.

The Wichita County Republican Party is accepting applications for anyone who wants to run for Precinct 2.

The application deadline is Monday, August 17 at 5 p.m.

