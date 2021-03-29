Wichita Co. Health District urges community to receive COVID vaccine with adults now eligible

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The floodgates have opened for individuals who qualify for the vaccine.

Texans 18 and over qualify for all three vaccines while 16 and 17-year-olds can only have the Pfizer vaccine.

The Wichita falls-Wichita County Health District received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine but has more than 500 vaccine appointments open.

“We have enough vaccine in the community to meet the demand and that’s a good thing,” Assistant Director of Health Amy Fagan said.

“And so that could be that there are enough people vaccinated so those that actually want to be vaccinated are vaccinated, or they’re waiting on their patient of record with a certain medical clinic.”

Out of those 2,000 doses, 400 will go to Clinics of North Texas and 400 will go to the Community Healthcare Center.

Officials with the Healthcare center say they have a waitlist of around 800 people on it but may open a new one later this week.

Healthcare Center CEO Allen Patterson said opening the vaccine to more individuals makes the process a lot easier.

“We’ve been praying for this frankly. We would like to be vaccinating everybody and not having to screen them for this, that and the other. Now, all we have to do is find out what their age is and move forward from there,” Patterson said.

Although the vaccine is not a cure, Fagan says there is proof that they prevent hospitalization. There have been seven fully vaccinated individuals in the county that have contracted the virus out of the more than 10,000 that have been vaccinated.

“It’s less than 0.5 percent. They’re talking about the effectiveness of the vaccine being 95 percent for Moderna and Pfizer and what we’re seeing is we’re seeing an even better number than that,” Fagan said.

Of those seven, several have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic and one was hospitalized for non-COVID-related symptoms. Fagan hopes these statistics and the new requirement can encourage everyone to get the vaccine.

“We hope that we can help do some more education and get out there and work with people to understand why it’s so crucial that more people be vaccinated so we can continue the effort in our community.”

Vaccines for all adults as the state moves a little bit closer to ending the pandemic.

Also, tomorrow and Wednesday, National Guard personnel will be administering vaccines to homebound seniors.

To get on that list, call the health district.