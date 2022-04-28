WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County has a brand new look these days as they are just about all moved in to their new facility, and it’s a move that’s been years in the making.

“It’s just so nice to have a clean building that’s welcoming. We feel like this is very welcoming, here we’re not cram packed on top of each other, we’re just hoping it’ll draw people in,” Wichita County Humane Society Director Cheryl Heineken said.

Heineken said their new building is just what they needed to help better serve Wichita County.

Staff is fully moved in to their brand new office spaces, and it’ll only be a short time before the dogs get to move into their new kennels and spend some time in the new meet and greet rooms.

“Soon as they are done with the fencing we’ll be bringing the dogs over, they’ll have a new improved space, they’ll have central heat [and] air,” Heineken said. “They’ll have access to inside they can either stay inside where its cool or walk out their little doggy flap and go outside and see who’s hanging out there.”

Heineken said some adoptions have already taken place in the new building which lets her know that having a facility like this will continue to have a positive impact on these pets.

“But this way when it gets really hot or cold we can bring them in they won’t have to stay outside so we can keep them warm, they wont be cram packed in those little kennels like they were in the other building,” Heineken said.

After months of fundraising for the over $1 million dollar project, Heineken and her team are just glad to be at the finish line.

“We’re thrilled,” Heineken said. “This is long over due not just for my staff, our team, but for the community as well a nice shelter for them to come hang out, get out of the heat play with a dog or cat , they can still go visit but its their shelter as well because they helped us build this,” Heineken said.

The staff has faith the new facility will be a place the people and the pups can enjoy.

For information on how you can adopt a pet from the Humane Society click here.