WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After the Humane Society of Wichita County had a break in this week that led to cats getting out, two more have been recovered.

Gucci was found outside the cat habitat at closing time Saturday night, and Jasper was found Sunday morning.

Officials said they’re still looking for three.

If you have any information regarding the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.