WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been in Wichita Falls for a while, then you know a new adoption center at the Humane Society has been a long time coming.

“We want to thank all of our supporters so much for this dream come true for the Humane Society,” fundraising consultant for the project Shirley Craft said.

Now, it’s a reality. The Humane Society of Wichita County opened the doors to the public for their brand new adoption center that features lots of kennel space, meet and greet rooms and plenty of space for everyone – something board members said is exactly what the Humane Society needed.

“We just know that this first impression of a beautiful new facility is so important,” Craft said. “They pull up, and they know that somebody cares about having this, that everybody worked hard to have it, that the animals are comfortable, they’re well taken care of.”

Humane Society Director Cheryl Heineken knows that this facility will maximize the amount of pets they can help find a new home.

“It’s just such a blessing and so exciting to be able to show off our new building, especially for the donors that were so gracious in helping us build this, so we couldn’t ask for a better day and a better turnout,” Heineken said.

While this means the world to the Humane Society team and to these animals, this is an amazing space for everyone.

“Wichita Falls, Wichita County, really deserves this because so many people have supported this project,” Craft said. “We can’t thank our major donors enough, and everyone who wrote a check or paid fifteen dollars on up to help make this happen is so appreciated.”

With the new adoption center complete, the board is already looking at another thing they can improve.

“The old ARC, Animal Reclaim Center, before the City built theirs, that needs to be refurbished, and also the cat house – that’s our next project,” Chairman for the Wichita County Humane Society Buk Bukowski said. “It’s never ending.”

Be sure to stop on by, you won’t regret it.

For the Humane Society’s business hours, just click here.