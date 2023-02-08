WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Humane Society is asking for volunteers, fosters, and supplies after a raid of a Burkburnett pet shop left them with over 400 animals in their care.

In a Facebook post, the Humane Society asked that anyone that is wanting to volunteer please call the shelter so they can start making lists and a game plan. In addition to volunteers, they will need fosters for the animals which include birds, cats, snakes, guinea pigs, and rabbits.

The Humane Society of Wichita County is also asking for several items to help take care of all the animals that are now in their care. The orginization is need of guinea pig cages, bedding, Timothy hay, cat litter, fresh fruit and vegetables, small animal bowls and newspaper.

The Human Sociey also posted, “Thank you to everyone that has reached out so far. We are truly blessed.”

You can donate to The Wichita County Human Society by clicking here.