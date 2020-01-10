Wichita Co. JP candidate begins campaign after Sons’ retirement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita County Justice of the Peace candidate kicked off her campaign Thursday night.

Annetta Pope is running for Wichita County Precinct 1 Place 1 after Janice Sons announced her retirement in September 2019.

Former Precinct 1 place two JP Mike Little is holding Sons’ place for the rest of her term.

Pope is from Wichita Falls and served in the US Air Force for more than 23 years. She also served on the Wichita Falls City Council from 2011 until 2015 and said it’s her servant’s heart and experience that makes her the best candidate.

“Because of my military career and my educational background and my tenure on the city council and life experiences more than qualifies me for this position,” Pope said.

Pope is running against James Hughes who has worked in the Justice of the Peace office as a clerk and Wichita Falls police officer Joseph Robeson.