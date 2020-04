Social distancing and sheltering in place leaves many people yearning for connections to family and friends. There are dozens of video chat apps such as Zoom, Skype and Google Hangouts. Not to be outdone Facebook released a brand new Messenger for the desktop app that is supposed to be even easier for connections to spend time together. Is it really easier? I organized a virtual online reunion with some friends whom I worked with many years ago to find out.

You must go to Microsoft Store or MacOS store to find the new Facebook Messenger app and install it on your computer. Since most everyone is on Facebook I thought it would be as easy as adding names and profiles to one message and video call. Instead I found I needed to create a group to share messages and connect with that group in the app using the video option found at the top right corner of the message window.