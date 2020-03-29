Breaking News
Wichita Co. confirms two new COVID-19 cases, total now 28
Wichita Co. Judge Gossom issues shelter-in-place for entire county beginning Monday at 11:59 p.m.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to call for stricter measures to prevent further spread, Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom announced a county-wide shelter-in-place in a press conference Sunday at 3 p.m.

The shelter-in-place order will begin Monday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. and end following a subsequent order from the Wichita County Judge.

Gossom met reporters at the Wichita County Court House steps within an hour of making the initial call for the press conference.

This comes just two days after Wichita Falls officials enacted a shelter-in-place until April 8 at 1 p.m.

Commissioners Court will also have a meeting about COVID-19 procedures Monday night.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, there are 587 people tested in Wichita County with 326 tests pending and 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This story is breaking, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

