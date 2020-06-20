Wichita Co. Judge seeks governor guidance on mask orders as COVID-19 cases increase

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With increases in COVID-19 cases in Texas like the one in Wichita County Friday, some counties in the state are now under a new order requiring businesses to enforce face masks for customers, but Wichita County officials are not ready to make that call.

As the mask discussion resurfaces the Wichita County judge and one local business owner are weighing in on that discussion.

Texas has seen a week of significant increases in COVID-19 cases, in Wichita County 70 new cases in one week, now face masks are back in the conversation.

Storkland and Kids used to have customers and employees wear one, but only those who work there are required.

“If we start seeing a rise in the cases then without a doubt we are going to require masks to come in,” co-owner Vikki Holcomb said.

Dallas and Bexar counties are among the few in Texas that have issued an order stating businesses must enforce masks for customers, or face a fine.

“I would hate to send someone in law enforcement, or have a store owner call and say ‘I have a customer in here will not mask and will not leave,'” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said. “Right now when the law is so unclear, that’s a very difficult place to put law enforcement in, and I don’t think we should do that. The governor should make it clear.”

Gossom said officials have discussed the situation, but there’s no county-wide order ready to go.

“It may be a thing that I need to step back and let each city do what it thinks to do that,” Gossom said. “I’m not trying to side step making that decision, but in the same way I appreciated when the president backed off and said let governors run their states, I didn’t appreciate when the governor said he’d run local government.”

Even though folks can walk into a store or a restaraunt without a face covering, some said it doesn’t mean they should.

“It’s one of those things that it’s an inconveniance,” Holcomb said. “I don’t like it. I’m sure you don’t like it, but if it’s going to help save lives, shoot, this mask is nothing.”

Gossom plans to have a meeting with Wichita County mayors and city managers on Monday to discuss this further.

“Personal responsibility is the most important thing here, and I would much rather people would do masking on their own,” Gossom said.