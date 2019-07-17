Wichita Co. judge speaks on inquiry against him

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Judge Woody Gossom discussed allegations of misconduct filed by the 78th District Judge Barney Fudge related to Gossom’s hours spent on judicial matters.

A request for a State Court of Inquiry was filed June 18 by Judge Barney Fudge.

Gossom said he’s made contact with Senior Administrative Judge David Peeples of San Antonio, who will be dealing with this case, and said that if Peeples decides to go further with this investigation it will give the public more of an understanding about his official duties.

“I’m certainly ready and willing to explain to anybody what I’ve presented and what I see and very fortuitously to this whole thing for all of us,” Gossom said.

Gossom said he’s offered to take on additional time and says he does all of his judicial duties.